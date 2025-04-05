Real Madrid CF ON SI

Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Clash

Real Madrid host Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 5.

Alan Mezoela

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

Real Madrid will host relegation-threatened Valencia on Matchday 30 of La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 5.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will aim to draw level on points with their historic rivals Barcelona at the top of the league, while preparing for their crucial Champions League quarterfinal clash against Arsenal on April 8.

With the combined injuries of Courtois and Lunin, the young Fran Gonzalez will earn his first start with Real Madrid between the posts.

Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr., and Brahim Diaz will lead Madrid's front line while Aurélien Tchouaméni partners Antonio Rudiger in Los Blancos' backline.

Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Valencia

26. Fran Gonzalez

17. Lucas V.

14. Tchouaméni

22. Rudiger

20. Fran Garcia

10. Modric

8. Valverde

21. Brahim

5. Bellingham

7. Vini Jr.

9. Mbappé

