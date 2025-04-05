Real Madrid vs Valencia: Confirmed Starting Lineup For La Liga Clash
Real Madrid will host relegation-threatened Valencia on Matchday 30 of La Liga at the Santiago Bernabéu on April 5.
Carlo Ancelotti's side will aim to draw level on points with their historic rivals Barcelona at the top of the league, while preparing for their crucial Champions League quarterfinal clash against Arsenal on April 8.
With the combined injuries of Courtois and Lunin, the young Fran Gonzalez will earn his first start with Real Madrid between the posts.
Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr., and Brahim Diaz will lead Madrid's front line while Aurélien Tchouaméni partners Antonio Rudiger in Los Blancos' backline.
Real Madrid Starting Lineup vs Valencia
26. Fran Gonzalez
17. Lucas V.
14. Tchouaméni
22. Rudiger
20. Fran Garcia
10. Modric
8. Valverde
21. Brahim
5. Bellingham
7. Vini Jr.
9. Mbappé
