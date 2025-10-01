Is There a Future at Real Madrid for Endrick, Who Hasn't Played a Minute Since May?

New Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso has shown in the opening nine games of the season that he likes to rotate players. However, there is one outfield player who is not from the youth team who is yet to make an appearance for Los Blancos this season.

The player in question is 19-year-old forward Endrick. The Brazilian has only just returned from injury, but has been sitting on the bench for the past four games.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

However, when others who have returned from injury, such as Eduardo Camavinga and Jude Bellingham, have seen playing time, Endrick has not. It is a concern for the young talent, and the future remains uncertain.

Does Endrick Have a Future Under Xabi Alonso?

The last time Endrick saw the field in a Real Madrid jersey? May 18 in the La Liga game against Sevilla. The 19-year-old picked up a hamstring injury in the game, which saw him miss a few months. He returned midway through the Club World Cup but has had a recurrence of the same injury.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

He has now returned, but it is concerning that he still has not had a single minute of football under Xabi Alonso. Endrick is the only outfield player from the senior squad not to see the field in nine games, and the problem is that Alonso could have easily given him a few minutes in any of the last three games.

Los Blancos were comfortable in two games and were losing 5-2 against Stletico in the final stages og the match last weekend. If Endrick can't get game time to help him regain match sharpness in any of those situations, it doesn't support the narrative that Alonso is not a fan of the young Brazilian.

Could a Loan Move Be In Store for Endrick in January?

This past summer, Endrick was linked with a loan move, and a deal was close to being agreed, but his injury setback got in the way. The signings of Franco Mastantuono and the emergence of Goncalo Garcia have made it difficult for the former Palmeiras player. That, and injuries, have seen him slip to the bottom of the pecking order.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

A loan move may be the best option for him in 2026, and that could help with his future at the club. Many young players have left and come back, and have had successful careers. However, he does have the chance to show Alonso before then that he can be an essential figure for the club if he trains well and doesn't try too hard, which is what he has been doing on the field.

The Latest Real Madrid News

Fede Valverde Reacts to Reading Media Articles Regarding Rift With Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga Did Something He Hasn't Done Before in the Game vs FC Kairat

Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Post-Match Press Conference Following Real Madrid’s UCL Win Over FC Kairat

FC Kairat 0-5 Real Madrid: Report & Full Match Highlights as Mbappé Adds Hat-trick