Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid : 5 Classic La Liga Matches
After their Champions League win, Real Madrid is now focusing on staying at the top of the La Liga table. They will face Real Valladolid on Saturday at the Jose Zorrilla Stadium.
Real Madrid's match against Real Valladolid has been a regular La Liga fixture despite the Blanquivioletas' numerous relegations. Los Blancos usually come out on top but have failed to win several times.
Ahead of this weekend's game, let's revisit five classic La Liga matches between Real Madrid and Real Valladolid
February 10, 2008: Real Madrid 7-0 Real Valladolid
Real Madrid maintained its top spot in the La Liga table with a 7-0 win over Real Valladolid. It was the biggest win of the 2007-08 league season.
Guti, one of the club's home-grown talents, shone in the game. The midfielder was involved in five of the goals, scoring twice and assisting three. The two goals were only his second and third of the season.
Raul scored a brace, and Julio Baptista, Arjen Robben, and Royston Drenthe scored the other goals. Real Madrid finished as champions, while Valladolid avoided the drop.
April 5, 2013: Real Madrid 4-3 Real Valladolid
In another goal-fest, the Blanquivioletas pushed Real Madrid to the end, but they fell just short of a famous win at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Thanks to Oscar Gonzalez, Valladolid took the lead in the first 10 minutes. Los Blancos were soon in front, with goals from Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo. Javi Guerra leveled the game just three minutes later.
Kaka (49) and Ronaldo's 33rd goal of the season looked to have sealed the win with 20 minutes left. However, Lluis Sastre reduced the lead with 3 minutes left for a nervy end to the game.
November 15, 2008: Real Valladolid 1-0 Real Madrid
Real Valladolid seemed to have taken the 7-0 defeat to Real Madrid to heart, as the team won their next meeting, which took place the following season, 1-0.
After a goalless first half, Valladolid took three minutes of the second to get the opening goal. Fabian Canobbio's left foot shot from an assist from Pedro Leon, who would sign for Real Madrid some years later.
Madrid pushed for an equalizer but wasted several good chances. Frustrations would get the better of defender Gabriel Heinze, who, after being booked for a foul, had too much to say to the referee, receiving a second booking within seconds to be sent off.
August 24, 2019: Real Madrid 1-1 Real Valladolid
The last time Real Valladolid stopped Real Madrid from taking all three points eight meetings ago.
The drama didn't start until the final 10 minutes of the game. Karim Benzema looked like he had given Los Blancos all three points with an 82nd-minute strike. However, six minutes later, Sergi Guardiola rescued a point for the visiting team.
Real Madrid would find it difficult in the reverse fixture, managing a 1-0 win thanks to a Nacho Fernandez header.
April 2, 2023: Real Madrid 6-0 Real Valladolid
After a devastating El Clasico loss, Real Madrid took their frustrations out on Real Valladolid in the next game, putting six past them.
Karim Benzema scores a first-half hat-trick in seven minutes to put Los Blancos 4-0 up at halftime. Brazilian Rodrygo had opened the scoring in the 22nd minute, with the home team scoring four goals in 14 minutes.
Marco Asensio and Lucas Vazquez added further goals in the final 17 minutes of the game for a convincing win for Carlo Ancelotti's side.
