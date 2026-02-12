Star Real Madrid Player Reportedly Major Doubt for La Liga Game vs Real Sociedad

The season rolls on for Real Madrid, as they continue to chase down Barcelona at the top of the table. They will have the chance to go two points clear with three points against Real Sociedad on February 14, as Barcelona play two days later.

The new year has seen injury struggles and suspensions, but Alvaro Arbeloa's side have not lost a game in the league. Last weekend was a gruelling 2-0 win against Valencia at the Mestalla, without injured Jude Bellingham and the suspended Vinicius Jr.

The Englishman will continue to work through his leg injury, with the hope that he can return in March. However, there is a fresh injury concern for another star player ahead of the weekend game against Txuri-urdin.

Kylian Mbappe Doubt vs Real Sociedad with Knee Issue

According to Diario AS, star striker Kylian Mbappe could miss the La Liga game this weekend against Real Sociedad. The Frenchman is suffering from a left knee issue and will be assessed 24 hours before the game to see if he can feature.

It would be a huge blow for Arbeloa, with Mbappe in tremendous form this season. The 27-year-old has scored 23 of Los Blancos' 49 league goals this season.

Mbappe missed two games at the start of 2026 with an ankle sprain, bioth in which the team won. However, he is vital to what the team does, and missing his goals as well as Bellingham's creativity would make them significantly weaker.

Vinicius Jr. will return after serving his one-game suspension. Gonzalo Garcia would be the likely candidate to start up front if Mbappe does not make the squad. Rodrygo was also absent against Valencia, and it will be interesting to see if he is fit to return. If not, it could be Franco Mastantuono from the right.

Antonio Rudiger and Trent Alexander-Arnold returned last week after injuries. Rudiger may need to start, with Raul Asencio suffering from the flu, as revealed in the same report. The Spanish center-back did not train on Thursday, February 12. He will also be monitored the day before the game to see if there is improvement in his situation.

There should be enough quality for Arbeloa's side to get a positive result on February 14. Real Sociedad are coming off a tough Copa del Rey semi-final first leg against rivals Athletic Club, which could work in Real's favor. However, they are in tremendous form in 2026..

