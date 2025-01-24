Stats Reveal Massive VAR Discrepancy In Goals Disallowed For Real Madrid And Barcelona
A statistic revealing the striking difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona in terms of goals disallowed by VAR has come to light. The survey has been conducted for VAR use in La Liga since its introduction in the 2018-19 season.
As Diario AS reports, Los Blancos are the team with the most number of goals disallowed by VAR with 32 decisions going against them. Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo, and Sevilla are all tied in the second place with 17 goals disallowed for each team.
Barcelona, meanwhile, have had only 13 goals disallowed with Villarreal (16), Real Sociedad (15), and Valencia (14) ahead of them.
Real Madrid have scored 485 La Liga goals since the start of the 2018-19 season. With 32 goals disallowed, they have seen one overturned by VAR for every 15.2 goals scored.
Barcelona's ratio is 40.7 as they have scored 529 goals in the same span and have seen just 13 disallowed.
Apart from that, Real Madrid have also had three goals disallowed in a single match on two different occasions. It first happened against Elche in 2022-23 and the same happened against UD Las Palmas this season.
Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde all had their strikes ruled out by the technology during the game against Las Palmas.
VAR's introduction in top flight football has been a hot topic of discussion. The recent stats won't be too pleasing for Real Madrid fans, to say the least. The numbers show that they've perhaps suffered the worse end of the stick.
