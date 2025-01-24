Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid : Official Squad Announced And Predicted Lineup
Real Madrid faces Real Valladolid, knowing that a win will extend their lead at the top or move them into first place in the standings. Atletico Madrid plays before them in their La Liga clash against Villarreal.
Vinicius Jr is suspended again, the last one for his red card against Valencia. Carlo Ancelotti is still without Eduardo Camavinga, who has an injury, and defender Jesus Vallejo is also out of the squad, possibly with an injury, after not being seen in training today.
Luka Modric is back in the squad after serving his one-game suspension for five yellow cards. Jacobo Ramon and Lorenzo Aguado also received a call-up due to suspensions and injuries.
Real Madrid Squad vs Real Valladolid
Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fran González.
Defenders: Alaba, Lucas Vázquez, Fran García, Rüdiger, Mendy, Jacobo, Asencio and Lorenzo.
Midfielders: Bellingham, Valverde, Modrić, Tchouameni, Arda Güler and Ceballos.
Forwards: Mbappé, Rodrygo, Endrick and Brahim.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs Real Valladolid
Real Madrid's possible starting lineup against Real Valladolid: Courtois; Vazquez, Asencio, Rudiger, Mendy; Valverde, Ceballos, Bellingham; Rodrygo, Mbappe, Diaz
