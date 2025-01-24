Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid In La Liga
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti believes that "It is an important moment in La Liga" for Los Blancos, which must keep winning to stay above their rivals.
Ancelotti spoke to the media ahead of the game against Real Valladolid, knowing a win keeps them at the top spot in the La Liga standings.
Here are all the key quotes per Real Madrid, from Ancelotti's Real Valladolid vs Real Madrid pre-match press conference.
"I give the match the importance it deserves and it is very important because we want to keep the lead. I am going to field the best team possible. It is a demanding schedule and little by little we are getting into a good rhythm to get excited."- Carlo Ancelotti
Q: On Vinicius Jr. and his absence due to suspension
Ancelotti: What I know for sure, as I have direct information from the player, is that he is very happy here and wants to make history at Real Madrid. All of us who work here are on the same page; we are happy, and we want to make history. It will be good for him not to play in these upcoming games. He has days to recover but also days to work and train. We are going to take advantage of this in March or April because he will be fresh for the important moment of the season. They forgot that Vinicius and I won the Champions League in Paris and London. It is indisputable, without a doubt.
Q: On Valverde's versatility
Ancelotti: He is a complete and very important player. He can cover many positions, and he does them all perfectly: as a pivot, as an inside midfielder, or as a right-back. It is very difficult to find a right-back like him. For me, it is difficult to choose which is his best position, I try to choose what is best for the team in each game. It is a choice that I have to make; he never asks me for anything and that is his strength as well. He is the most complete player in football at the moment. He could also play as a center-back without any problem.
Q: On rumors around Vinicius Jr's departure
Ancelotti: You have to ask him. I don't know if that offer will come, but I have to say what I see: A happy player here is making history and wants to continue making it.
Q: On Ceballos' performances
Ancelotti: He has contributed a lot during this period and has returned to his best form after his injuries. Sometimes, I have not given him the necessary minutes to get into shape, but now he is doing well. The team is more secure with him in ball control and possession. He can play important games, so why not?
Q: On the importance of defending well
Ancelotti: The players have assimilated this; we have talked about it many times. In the few training sessions we do, we give more importance to the defensive aspect than to the offensive. Little by little, the team understands this and is improving. They are aware that it is the key to success.
