Real Madrid 2-1 Rayo Vallecano: Report & Full Match Highlights As Vini Jr. Ends Goal Drought

Real Madrid rescued three points with a penalty in the final minutes of the game. Kylian Mbappe sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to earn a vital three points.

Los Blancos had opened the scoring when Vinicius Jr. ended his long La Liga goal drought, but Rayo equalized early in the second half.

The away team were rescued to ten men late on, and had a further man sent off after the Kylian Mbappe penalty.

Real Madrid rescue three points against Rayo Vallecano

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The home fans were on the players' backs early after the disaster against Benfica. Within the first five minutes, Real Madrid looked ready to quiet the fans. Vinicius Jr. looked menacing and was causing problems. However, Rayo Vallecano had the best chance, Ilias Akhomach firing wide when he should have done better.

There was some bad news for Arbeloa, who had to replace Jude Bellingham, who picked up an injury after 10 minutes. Los Blancos broke the deadlock after 5 minutes, Vini Jr. with a tremendous strike. The Brazilian found the top corner with a beautiful curled effort, assisted by substitute Brahim Diaz.

The first half was an even one, and Rayo will have felt they were unlucky to be 1-0 down, with Thibaut Courtois making several saves.

Four minutes into the second half, and the away team were level, and it was deserved. Former Los Blancos player Jorge de Frutos firing a half-volley under the Belgian. The whistles followed from the Madridistas, and several Real Madrid players shook their heads.

That did not spark Los Blancos to life, with Vallecano looking the most dangerous. The home team did have a great chance to go back in front after 58 minutes. Arda Guler found Vini Jr., who could not direct his head on target.

As they looked to push for the second goal, they nearly conceded. Andrei Rațiu burst away, with Real Madrid caught with no players back. However, Courtois made a huge save with his legs to deny him. Not long after, Kylian Mbappe was in a similar situation, with only one defender to beat and from further out. The Frenchman looked to have scored, but his shot bounced off the crossbar.

IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Heading into the final 15 minutes, both teams had 10 shots. Real Madrid allowing 10 shots on goal is something the team has become more familiar with recently, as the defence continues to struggle.

The away team were reduced to 10 men after Pathe Ciss committed a horrendous tackle on Dani Ceballos, resulting in a straight red card. Could that be the momentum shift? Ceballos picked himself back up and nearly had an instant goal, firing just wide. Camavinga then hit the post with a header as the pressure continued.

Nine minutes of stoppage time for Los Blancos to find a crucial winner. Rodryg had a great chance, firing straight at the goalkeeper. They did get the winner in the 90+10 minutes, when Kylian Mbappe scored from the penalty spot after Barhim Diaz was fouled. A crucial three points for Arebloa.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano full match highlights

United States

United Kingdom

Real Madrid will face Valencia away on February 8. They will have a full week's rest before the game, and will need to play much better if they want to pick up another three points.

