The One Real Madrid Player Who Need To Show Up Against Celta Vigo

The pressure was on Real Madrid when they faced Athletic Club this past Wednesday. After drawing three consecutive La Liga games, all on the road, they saw Barcelona beat Atlético Madrid the night prior. It put them four points above Los Blancos, and a win became a little more important.

Xabi Alonso made some changes, and the team had one of its best performances of the season. They ran out 3-0 winners, and it could have been more, while limiting the home team to just a handful of chances.

One of those changes was Eduardo Camavinga coming in for Arda Guler. The Turkish international had started the season very well. However, he had recently lost his form, which was likely a reason for the change. Guler may get the chance to start on December 7, and he must take it.

Arda Guler Must Take Opportunity If He Starts

IMAGO / Le Pictorium

During the game against Athletic Club, Eduardo Camavinga put in an excellent performance. The Frenchman replaced Arda Guler and showed his attacking intent, scoring the second goal after nodding home from close range. The 23-year-old brought a more physical element to the midfield and contributed to turnovers.

Unfortunately for Camavinga, he picked up an injury during the second half. He has been named in the matchday squad, but he may be needed in another role. Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury was worse, and he will be out until February 2026. That could mean Fede Valverde likely drops in at right-back. There are other options, but he feels like the safe option.

That could mean we see Guler return to the team, with Camavinga dropping back into a more defensive role. It's a shame for Alonso, as that starting XI was excellent in Bilbao. However, it allows Guler to show he can be counted on, which could, in turn, get him back into a starting role.

It has been a new role for Guler, playing as a central midfielder who occupies a more forward role. Previously, he had played out on the right and had done okay. Alonso hoped the move would mean the team would see his creative spark frequently. In the first few months, we did, but he has struggled since the end of October.

The poor form is not all on him; several players are not at their best, which surely affects Guler. He is only 20 years old, so he is still learning. One thing he needs to do is affect the game even when he is not at his best. That is what a club like Real Madrid expects from its players, something Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe have shown.

There was a reason why Real Madrid paid the money for the youngster just a few years ago. He was seen as a future star and a difference maker at the top level. Can Guler be that guy for Los Blancos?

