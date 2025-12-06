Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Real Madrid are back at the Santiago Bernabéu after a month on the road, during which their form has turned. They welcome Celta Vigo on December 7, a team sitting in the bottom half of the table, thanks to seven draws in their 14 games.

Los Blancos ended a torrid run of form in the league with a 3-0 win over Athletic Club in mid-week, thanks to a brace from Kylian Mbappe and a goal from Eduardo Camavinga. It was a welcome three points after three consecutive draws away from home. They moved back within a point of Barcelona after they beat Atletico Madrid.

It's a big week for Real Madrid, who also face Manchester City in the Champions League this week, knowing a win would give them a great chance of finishing in the top eight. That would mean two fewer matches, progressing straight to the Round of 16, and missing the playoffs.

Celta Vigo are coming into the game on the back of a win in the Copa del Rey second round, but did need penalties to beat Segunda Federación – Group 3 side. They did rotate several players, which will be good for the game against Los Blancos.

In the league, they have won three of their last five games, all three of them on the road. They did lose 4-2 at home to Barcelona recently and played well. Los Blancos won both games last season but were pushed all the way by Los Celestes.

The away team have lost the last 11 meetings in all competitions. Their last win came in the Copa del Rey in 2017, and you would have to go back to 2014 for their previous La Liga win. The form in the match-up clearly favors Real Madrid, but anything is possible in football.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Head-To-Head

Date Result May 4, 2025 Real Madrid 3-2 Celta Vigo October 19, 2024 Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Madrid March 10, 2024 Real Madrid 4-0 Celta Vigo August 25, 2023 Celta Vigo 0-1 Real Madrid April 22, 2023 Real Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid Team News

After their win in Bilbao, Xabi Alonso was dealt more injury woes. Trent Alexander-Arnold left the field with a muscle injury in the second half and is set to be out until at least February 2026. With Dani Carvajal still not fit, it could mean Fede Valverde has to slip back into the right-back spot from midfield.

Not long after Eduardo Camavinga had to be replaced, however, his injury is said not to be as serious as first thought and could see him involved this weekend. Franco Mastantuono could be pushing for a start after recovering from an injury and was an unused substitute against Athletic Club.

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Odds

Moneyline:

Real Madrid: -330

Draw: +475

Celta Vigo: +800

Both teams to score:

Yes: -155

No: +125

Total goals:

Real Madrid: 1.5 (Over -425; Under: +255)

Celta Vigo: 1.5 (Over +245; Under: -400

Double chance:

Real Madrid or tie: -1600

Celta Vigo or tie: +260

Real Madrid or Celta Vigo: -750

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Date

Date: Wednesday, December 7, 2025

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. GMT (9:00 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo

United States: ESPN +, ESPN Deportes.

Canada: TSN+.

United Kingdom: Premier Sports 1

