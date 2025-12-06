Transcript: Xabi Alonso’s Pre-Game Press Conference Ahead of Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo in La Liga

It's another quick turnaround for Real Madrid as they face Celta Vigo on December 7. The game is being played at the Santiago Bernabéu, the first home game in around a month, after the NFL international game in November.

After a string of poor results, they got back to winning ways against Athletic Club. Xabi Alonso wants to see another top performance, like the one in mid-week, which he called near complete. He will have to select a side without Trent Alexander-Arnold after his injury.

The Spanish coach was asked who could come in at right-back, with Dani Carvajal still out. Of course, he did not give much away, but he mentioned several names who could start.

🎙️ @XabiAlonso 🎙️

📺 Press conference ➡️ RM Play — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 6, 2025

Alonso spoke to the media ahead of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu against Celta Vigo. Read on to know what he said (via RealMadrid.com).

“We want to see a good Madrid performance, a complete display where we feel good about ourselves and where the fans can also enjoy and we want to build on the performance against Bilbao. That's what we want and that's what we've been working towards. We'll be back at the Bernabéu and it's a good time.” Xabi Alonso

Q: Options at right-back:

Alonso: “We have to weigh up what decision we make. We have other options. Valverde always puts the team's needs before his own. He played there and played well, he's essential, but we'll see tomorrow. I remember matches when he's played at a very high level: against Barcelona, Villarreal and Juventus. He's such a complete player that he can play in many positions. We know which position is his, but he's very generous; he has that self-respect and pride in wanting to help the team and the badge. He represents the club's values very well and that's why he's always generous. Having him in our team is a luxury."

Q: Bilbao game marked a turning point:

Alonso: “It was a good performance, very complete and well-rounded. We've had spells in other matches, like against Barcelona, and we want to continue that tomorrow. Keep winning matches and in April and May, be where we need to be. Playing well brings you closer to the league [title]. Celta are tough opponents, they play well and know what they're doing. We want to put in a good performance.”

IMAGO / Alberto Gardin

Q: Vini Jr.’s form:

Alonso: “Vini Jr. is in great shape, both personally and professionally. He had a great game at San Mamés. It was a shame that he couldn't score in Greece or Bilbao. He brings a lot of energy to the team, and it's essential for us to have him in that frame of mind. Let's hope that tomorrow he can round off all the good vibes."

Q: Sharing the dressing room with Cristiano and Mbappé:

Alonso: "Kylian is on the path to making history with Real Madrid, just as Cristiano did, thanks to his influence on the team, the ambition he has and the number of goals he scores. He's one of the chosen ones right now. Everyday life with him is very good. Not only does he want to do things well, but he also wants to have a positive influence on the rest of the team. He shares that ambition, which rubs off on the rest of the team, just like with Cristiano. He's in great form and we'll see what happens in these five matches."

Q: Injuries:

Alonso: "We're working to get them back as soon as possible. I think we'll have good news in the short term. We'll try to speed up the long-term ones as much as possible. These are phases that most teams have to deal with. We have to turn it around, get them back as soon as possible and compete with the players we have."

Q: Cristiano or Mbappé?

Alonso: "Cristiano is Cristiano and Kylian is Kylian. Both are exceptional. They're historic players, both at Madrid and in the world of football. We're very lucky to have Kylian and we have to make the most of it."

Q: Güler’s position:

Alonso: "Arda has the ability to play in different positions and exert different influences depending on what the team needs. He 's very good with his feet, knows how to organise the game and, in the decisive phase, when you're in the final third, he can make the decisive pass or even get into the second line. It depends on what we have around him, because he can adapt. That quality gives us flexibility in our approach. Arda is developing a lot and we have to invest a lot in him because he is a special and different player. We need to demand a lot from him, understand the different phases he goes through and support him so that he continues to perform at the level he is currently doing."

Q: Playing against teams in a low block:

Alonso: "There have been three matches when we haven't managed to win, but I also remember previous matches when we've managed to win against low blocks. In those three matches, we weren't at the level we could have been, with and without the ball. We need to be consistent in our performance, regardless of whether they press us; we're going to come up against high or slightly lower blocks. We have to make the solutions second nature. It's part of the idea we're building. It doesn't always work out, and when it doesn't, we have to be able to turn it around and analyse it. Most of all, the solutions have to be sustainable and not diluted."

Q: Versions of Xabi:

Alonso: "I'm doing well. I know where I am and I know that the demands of the club mean you have to have the right temperament for the good times. In the not-so-good times, you have to know that the most important thing is to stick to the basics. You have to be demanding and self-critical without beating yourself up. In that sense, what I like is being with the players, sharing with them the feelings we've had over the last few months and improving, so that we can build something worthwhile."

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Q: Joan Martínez in squad

Alonso: "I think he's doing very well, like everyone else at Castilla. It's a very young group, but they're competing very well in the Primera Federación. Álvaro [Arbeloa] is doing a great job. All the players who come in are ready if we need them. On a day-to-day basis, they help us a lot in training and we work very well together because information flows in both directions. That support is essential. Joan has been selected and is ready if we need him. In the upcoming matches, there will be others who will also be selected."

Q: Militão at full-back:

Alonso: "It's an option. We have to see what we have in central defence. He played very well at right-back against Senegal. Mili has that competitive spirit, athleticism and understanding of the game to play in different positions. He reminds me a bit of Pepe when we played together: he was competitive and you knew that wherever he played, he was going to perform well. Mili can play there if needed."

The Latest Real Madrid News

Real Madrid vs Celta Vigo Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch, Live Stream & Odds

Trent Alexander-Arnold Sends Emotional Message To Real Madrid Fans After Devastating News

Real Madrid Transfer News: Zongo, Rudiger, Alaba, Schlotterbeck, & More - December 5, 2025

The 'Opportunity' That Could See Cristiano Ronaldo Play Until He is 45