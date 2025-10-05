Would Real Madrid Really Offer the Reported Amount for Manchester City's Rodri?

It's been a positive start for Real Madrid under head coach Xabi Alonso. Aside from the disaster in the Madrid Derby against Atletico, they have won seven of their last eight games in La Liga, as well as both league phase games in the Champions League.

The Spanish coach made four signings in the summer, marking the start of a plan aimed at getting the team back to winning titles and dominating competitions again.

Looking at the squad, numerous areas need strengthening, with him starting with addressing the defense. That has still not been fully completed, with another top-class center-back and possibly a backup expected to arrive next season. They have also focused on a midfielder who can control the game from deep. That could be Manchester City's Rodri, with The Daily Express reporting that Los Blancos are ready to offer a massive transfer fee.

Reported Amount Real Madrid Are to Offer Seems Hard to Believe

The English newspaper reported that Real Madrid are ready to offer $175 million (£130 million). This past summer, Alonso and the club spent about that much on four players, but it hasn't stopped them from splashing that much or more on one player. However, that player has to be seen as the right fit.

Rodri would be the right fit for the club, and Alonso would 100% love to have him play the deep role in Real Madrid's midfield. However, several factors lead me to believe that this transfer will not occur.

The two combined factors are his age and injury problems. Rodri picked up another injury in the Premier League game on October 5. The Spaniard has just returned from a significant injury. We don't know the extent of this one, but it did not look promising.

The European Champion for club and country, Rodri, is also 29 and would be 30 by the time next summer rolls around. Los Blancos are known for not offering long-term contracts to players 30+, but would they make an exception? What feels certain is that that amount of money would not be provided for a player in his 30s with injury concerns.

The Citizens have also expressed their desire to keep the Spaniard at the club, and are willing to offer an improved contract to keep him in England. There appear to be too many stumbling blocks in the way for this move to happen, but never say never.

