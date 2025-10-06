A day after Real Madrid's win over Villarreal in La Liga, players looked to have been given the day off before they join up with their national teams for international duty.

Well, at least Kylian Mbappe was, as he was seen in the stands at a Ligue 1 match. The Los Blancos forward was in attendance to watch LOSC Lille vs PSG. Many may have thought he was there to watch his former team. However, his younger brother, Ethan, plays for Les Dogues and was supporting him.

Ethan, who is just 18, was the hero for the home team. He came on as a substitute in the 81st minute, and four minutes later, he scored. French champions PSG were leading 1-0, with the younger Mbappe finishing well from the edge of the area to rescue a point.

In front of his on-watching brother, Ethan pointed to him in the stands and dropped the famous arms-folded celebration made famous by the Real Madrid forward.

The teenager, who also played for PSG while Kylian was at the club, took to social media to post three words alongside a picture of the two of them.

"A family story." Ethan Mbappe

Will Kylian Mbappe Be Fit to Play for France?

The Real Madrid star is expected to join up with the French national team this week as the October internationals begin. However, Mbappe picked up an injury in the win over Villarreal. Head coach Xabi Alonso confirmed that it was an ankle issue and further tests would be conducted before revealing the full extent of the injury.

With Mbappe now in France, does that mean he is available for French national team head coach Didier Deschamps? It is possible, but we have still not heard any further news from Madrid or the French camp.

The fact that he is in France 24 hours after his injury could mean he is ready to join up with the squad and be assessed by their medical team. The 26-year-old may also stay with the team and not feature if they believe he may exacerbate the injury. The two games are World Cup qualifiers, but against teams they should beat. Therefore, he may not be risked in the games, but we should learn more over the coming days.

Real Madrid's next game is on October 19 against Getafe, and Alonso will hope his star forward is available to select.

