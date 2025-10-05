Former Tennis Star Rafa Nadal Has Message for Negative Real Madrid Fans

Being the most famous team in the world, Real Madrid has numerous famous fans. Some of those are, of course, Spanish, with former tennis player Rafael Nadal a big fan of the white team.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion retired from tennis in November 2024 and now has more time to watch his beloved Los Blancos live. That is precisely what he did on October 4, as he was at the |Bernabeu to watch Real Madrid vs Villarreal.

Nadal had the opportunity to speak with Real Madrid TV before the game. He was asked about Xabi Alonso and the club's future. Nadal was shocked by the negativity surrounding the new head coach after the Madrid Derby Loss.

"Xabi is here, he knows the club well, he's young, with a spectacular resume in Germany. He's started the season and won every match except one. He missed the derby and it was too big a blow, but it feels like the world is ending." Rafa Nadal

He reassured the supporters and asked for calm while the team continues to work under Alonso in the early stages.

"the reality is that I was fully prepared and Real Madrid will fight for everything. A little calm, let the team work, which is vital, and not just think about the specific moment. We have to keep our sights set on a very long season, with big goals. It was a complicated start, and it's turning out very well." Rafa Nadal

Rafa Nadal Pleased Kylian Mbappe is At Real Madrid

The 39-year-old also spoke about Kylian Mbappe, and has been very impressed since his arrival. Nadal thinks the Frenchman is showing he could be the best in the world.

"When Kylian was signed, we knew what we were getting. Kylian was signed believing he was the best in the world, and he's having a great start to the season, proving it wasn't a mistake to think he was the best in the world." Rafa Nadal

Nadal Continued,

"He's going to fight to be that, I'm convinced, and he'll do so with a great team behind him. I'm especially excited that he's succeeding like this because I know how excited he was too," Rafa Nadal

