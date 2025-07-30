Al Nassr's Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans as He Heads to Spain

Pre-season is underway for many teams, including Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr. The Portuguese international scored in the 2-1 friendly win over French side Toulouse on July 30 in Austria, where they are taking part in pre-season training.

Next, the former Real Madrid man is heading back to Spain as the Knights of Najd will face Almeria at the Estadio Mediterraneo on Sunday, August 10.

IMAGO / Crystal Pix

After the game against Toulouse, Ronaldo took to social media to send a positive message to the fans. At 40 years old, the superstar is working towards a successful 2025-26 season.

The hunger never fades. Still work to do and we’re just getting started. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo also posted "It starts now. Eyes on the future. We are all in!" last week, as Al Nassr look to win their first Saudi Pro league title under the forward. Ronaldo recently signed a new two-year contract extension after rumors that he may leave the club. He has now started to help build the squad under the new head coach, Jorge Jesus.

The most recent signing is Ronaldo's Portuguese international teammate Joao Felix, who has joined from Chelsea. Ronaldo has been rumored to be throwing other names out that the team should sign, including another Chelsea player, Marc Cucurella.

The first competitive game for Al Nassr comes on August 19, against arch-rivals Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup.

