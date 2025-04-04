Arsenal Legend Gives One Reason Why Cristiano Ronaldo Has No Limits Despite Being 40
Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 in February, and despite his age, the Portugal captain continues to score for club and country. This season, he has scored 28 goals and added four assists in 33 appearances for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.
Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit has claimed that Ronaldo has no limits because he takes very good care of his body. Petit, however, thinks a manager must figure out how to use Ronaldo due to his age.
He reflected on whether it's smart to use the Real Madrid icon as a starter in every game, or use him as an effective substitute. However, Petit thinks Ronaldo's stature makes it difficult for managers to put him on the bench. He told pokerfirma.com:
I think this guy has no limit. He treats his body very professionally, and he's 40. People may think it's probably over for him now, his international career, but this guy has so much motivation and anger, which I think could have a positive influence if he's in the team.- Emmanuel Petit
Petit added:
Cristiano Ronaldo is such a huge name that it’s complicated for any manager to put him on the bench. The Cristiano Ronaldo situation is a really difficult one for Roberto Martinez because he’s such a superstar. It’s very complicated for him – no manager wants to be the guy that tells Ronaldo you’re on the bench or you’re not playing anymore. Because of his profile, because of his status, he’s a very difficult player to manage.- Emmanuel Petit
Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead Portugal's attack despite his age. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, he has racked up six goals and one assist in seven appearances for his country.
