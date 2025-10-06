Boxing Trainer Malik Scott Reveals What He Could Do for Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has won nearly every competition he has competed in, with the FIFA World Cup and the Saudi Pro League being two major trophies that are missing from his cabinet. However, he is working on that during the 2025-26 season.

Due to his unbelievable achievements as an individual and his teammates, it's hard to think that anybody could teach the former Real Madrid player much more in terms of mental or physical attributes. However, one person believes that if he sat down with the 40-year-old, he would be able to.

The former boxing trainer of heavyweight Deontay Wilder has spoken about the legendary soccer player. He believes a sit-down with him could help Ronaldo further.

Mailk Scott Could Add Mental Attributes to Cristiano Ronaldo's Games

Speaking in an interview with CanadaCasino (h/t The Daily Mail), Malik Scott revealed that just sitting down with Ronaldo and sharing things he sees as competing.

"I would enjoy just sitting down with Cristiano Ronaldo and speaking on competing, adding something to his mental attributes. It can be just sitting down, dialoguing about something we have in common. And what we share in common is basically competing." Malik Scott

He continued, suggesting that regardless of an athlete's level, they still possess mental aspects that, if explored and discussed, can benefit them going forward.

"These guys know what it feels like to go out and compete in front of hundreds of thousands of people. It's the pressure that comes with that. And I'm someone that understands no matter what type of poker face they have, no matter how cool they play it, we could talk about these things that they're dealing with."

In addition to being a former boxer and boxing trainer of the former heavyweight champion of the world, Deontay Wilder, Malik Scott also has a notable partner. Kate Scott, formerly of Abdo, is famous for hosting CBS Sports Champions League coverage. She hosts the show alongside a panel of former players Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher, and Micah Richards.

Speaking about Richards, Scott believes he has the power to be a good boxer in the future.

"Micah is strong and has good punching mechanics. When I had him on the pads, it felt like I was coaching someone very coordinated. He knows what it takes to compete because he's competed at the highest level in his sport" Malik Scott

As for his comments on Ronaldo, we will see if the Portuguese captain picks up the phone and makes a call to Scott, accepting the offer.

