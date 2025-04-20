Brit Awards Nominee Reveals COVID Stopped Him From Performing at Cristiano Ronaldo's 35th Birthday
Being one of the biggest soccer stars in the world, when former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo asks you to perform at their birthday party, you usually accept. That happened to one Brit Award nominee in 2020 when the Portuguese star was preparing to celebrate his 35th birthday.
English singer-songwriter James Arthur spoke to FourFourTwo and confirmed he was asked to perform in Italy while Ronaldo played for Juventus. However, COVID intervened in an exciting opportunity for the Middlesbrough-born artist.
Cristiano Ronaldo asked me to play at his 35th birthday party, which would have been amazing – it was going to be in Italy, when he was at Juventus. Then COVID happened. I was pretty gutted.- James Arthur
It was a blow for Arthur, who was looking forward to the performance. Ronaldo, whose birthday is on February 5, also did not get to celebrate with friends and family due to COVID regulations coming in around that time.
Arthur may have missed out on that opportunity, but he has previously performed for some of Ronaldo's former Juventus and Manchester United teammates.
I played at Wojciech Szczesny’s wedding and a Manchester United Christmas party. I had a singalong with Ryan Giggs, Rooney, all of that team – Rooney was in the front row, singing his heart out!- James Arthur
If Ronaldo marries his partner Georgina Rodriguez, maybe Arthur will have another chance to perform in front of one of the greatest soccer players ever.
The Latest Cristiano Ronaldo News:
Fabrizio Romano Says Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Should Not Be Compared
Cristiano Ronaldo And Georgina Rodriguez Share Special Message On Daughter Bella’s Birthday
Carlos Tevez Has Plans To Bring Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi Together For Farewell Game
Carlo Ancelotti Names Cristiano Ronaldo Trait He Has Never Seen In Any Other Player