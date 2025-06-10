Carlo Ancelotti Showers Praise on Cristiano Ronaldo After UEFA Nations League Win
Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, continues to prove the doubters wrong, having recently lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy with Portugal. He has now won the tournament twice, making it three trophies for his country (also Euro 2016).
Ronaldo was pivotal to Portugal's winning campaign, scoring eight goals in nine appearances. He scored the winner against Germany in the semi-final and the equalizer against Spain in the final.
Portugal won 5-3 on penalties after the final ended 2-2 in extra time. Alvaro Morata saw his effort saved by Diogo Costa. Ronaldo has now received high praise from former Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti. The new Brazil boss said in a press conference ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Paraguay:
I’m very happy for him. Cristiano is a football legend and remains one at his age, thanks to his seriousness and professionalism. He’s still performing at the highest level.- Carlo Ancelotti
He added:
Cristiano Ronaldo could play in any national team in the world.- Carlo Ancelotti
Cristiano Ronaldo played under Carlo Ancelotti during the Italian's first stint as the Real Madrid manager. Ronaldo boasts an amazing record under Ancelotti, scoring 112 goals and providing 47 assists in 101 appearances across two seasons.
They won the 2013-14 UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey on the same season together.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, recently confirmed that he'll be staying at Al-Nassr beyond the current contract, which expires at the end of June. He is also set to represent Portugal during the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States. Roberto Martinez has shown full support to his superstar forward, and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is returning the favor with his performances.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Lionel Messi’s Coach Sends Message to Cristiano Ronaldo After UEFA Nations League Win
Transcript: Dean Huijsen's Press Conference as New Real Madrid Player as He Thanks Jose Mourinho
Argentina Coach Lionel Scaloni Raves About Franco Mastantuono’s Real Madrid Move
Javier Tebas Gives His Detailed Account Regarding Real Madrid's Complaint Against Him