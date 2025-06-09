Javier Tebas Gives His Detailed Account Regarding Real Madrid's Complaint Against Him
The war between Real Madrid and La Liga president Javier Tebas has escalated over the last several seasons. It became heated over the final months of this season, with Tebas and former head coach Carlo Ancelotti exchanging shots in press conferences and on social media.
That came after the Madrid club filed a complaint against Tebas back in April. The issue was the failure to respect the right to confidentiality at the Board Assembly, revealing that the Madrid club had voted against reforming the refereeing system in 2023.
The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) accepted the complaint as a "reasonable request" for the TAD (Tribunal Administrativo del Deporte) to initiate an investigation; however, it ruled in favor of Tebas.
Tebas took to social media to share his account of the events that had transpired during the investigation, among other things. One point was made near the end of the post, clearly aimed at somebody who would have to wait to "annihilate" him.
The person who, between meals, discussions, and private chats, boasted of having "everything under control" and that these resolutions were going to "annihilate" me will have to keep waiting. As long as the clubs support my management, I will continue to defend their interests and the fairness of our competitions. Hallway noise doesn't win, facts do.- Javier Tebas
Tebas signed off the post, saying he would fight to defend the league and the clubs who continue to back him.
The harassment will likely continue, but "let each man hold his own." For my part, I will continue sailing with the certainty that the truth—and the support of the majority of clubs—outweighs any smear campaign.- Javier Tebas
The Latest Real Madrid News:
River Plate's President Fires Warning to Real Madrid Over Franco Mastantuono Deal
Luka Modric Heaps Praise On Midfielder Linked with Real Madrid
La Liga President Javier Tebas Believes Real Madrid Will Play On the First Weekend of the New Season
Bundesliga Star Critical Over Rumored Real Madrid Transfer Target