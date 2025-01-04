Kylian Mbappe And Jude Bellingham React On Social Media After Real Madrid’s Dramatic Win Against Valencia
Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham reacted on social media after Real Madrid's dramatic 2-1 La Liga win against Valencia on Friday, January 3.
Los Blancos clinched a late win at the Mestalla in a game full of ups and downs. Hugo Duro gave the home side an unexpected lead in the 27th minute of the match. Vinicius Jr was sent off in the 79th minute.
And while Bellingham missed a penalty, he made amends spectacularly. After assisting Luka Modric's equalizer in the 85th minute, the English midfielder scored the winner in injury time (90+6').
Bellingham wrote on social media after the game:
It’s always eventful at the Mestalla.😉- Jude Bellingham
This ******* TEAM!🤍 #HalaMadrid
After making the post, many of Bellingham's teammates popped up in the comments section praising the star. Vinicius Jr wrote simply "Hey Jude," while teammate Kylian Mbappe added "JB 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." Modric wrote "No words needed!," and Courtois noted "What a player 🔥."
Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, had a quiet game by his standards. The Frenchman, though, won a penalty for his side, which Bellingham failed to convert. Mbappe wrote on Instagram after the match:
TO THE VERY END! @realmadrid- Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid are now atop the La Liga standings with 43 points from 19 matches. They have a two point lead over Atletico Madrid, having played one game more than their city rivals.
Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe are both playing important roles for the side. Bellingham has bagged eight goals and seven assists in 22 appearances across competitions.
Bellingham now has five extra-time winning goals to his name at 21 years of age. For reference, Cristiano Ronaldo has 7, while Messi has reached 6.
Mbappe, meanwhile, has scored 13 goals and three assists in 22 appearances since his free summer transfer from PSG.
Real Madrid have a busy schedule of fixtures in January and will return to action on Monday, January 6. They play Deportivo Minera in the Copa del Rey.
