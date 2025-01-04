Real Madrid Forward Vinicius Jr. Set To Miss Two Games But Will Play In The Spanish Super Cup
Real Madrid may have taken the three points against Valencia on January 3, but it wasn't easy. Los Blancos were 1-0 down, and heading into the 79th minute, Vinicius Jr. received a straight red card for pushing the opposition goalkeeper in the back of the head.
The red card could have resulted in a four-game suspension for the Brazilian, possibly more if it was seen as an aggressive act under Article 103, which is dedicated to aggression. However, after speaking with federation sources, Marca has reported that it will likely be a two-league game ban.
If Vinicius receives what is reported, he can play in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final on Thursday, January 9, and the final on Sunday, January 12, if they beat Mallorca.
Vinicius Jr. Available For Copa del Rey But Club Could Also Appeal
Real Madrid will first face Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey Round of 32 on January 6. Vinicius Jr. could play in that game, especially if a verdict is not confirmed before Monday.
Carlo Ancelotti could rest most of his first-team players for the game against a team from the Spanish Segunda Federación—Group 4 division. Vinicius Jr. could be one of those rested if he could play in the Spanish Super Cup three days later.
Ancelotti has also not ruled out appealing the red card, something he spoke about in his press conference. If they do and the appeal is successful, he would likely have his red card rescinded and miss no games. However, there is a good chance a two-game ban will stick for the Brazilians.
