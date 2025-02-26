Cristiano Ronaldo Apologizes After Al-Nassr's Game Gets Delayed
Another Al-Nassr game, another Cristiano Ronaldo goal. The Real Madrid icon netted his 925th career goal during the 2-0 SPL away win against Al-Wehda.
He scored a 48th minute header to make it 1-0 for Al-Nassr. Ronaldo then won a penalty in injury time of the second half, but Sadio Mane took the resulting spot kick. Overall, it was an impressive display from the 40-year-old.
The match, however, started late as Al-Nassr were stuck in traffic. Ronaldo sent an apology message for the incident.
Speaking on SSC Sports, he said:
It was a tough game. The first half was difficult because we did a journey three hours in the bus because of traffic and the roads were closed. I want to apologise on behalf of Al Nassr for starting the game late. This is should not happen again. Sorry.
He added:
We started not very good, but in second half we were a little bet better. We fixed our issues and we scored two goals so we are happy.
Cristiano Ronaldo also sent a rousing social media message after the win, writing:
Keep going! ⚽️
Ronaldo has now scored 17 SPL goals in 21 appearances. He is the top scorer of the league and is ahead of former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema by a goal.
He has managed 25 goals and four assists in 29 appearances across competitions this season. The Portuguese superstar continues to deliver at the highest level despite turning 40 earlier this month. He is inching closer to the staggering 1,000 goal mark.
