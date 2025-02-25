Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid: Predicted Lineup For Copa del Rey Clash
Real Madrid are in mid-week action again, taking on Real Sociedad in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Wednesday.
Ancelotti is expected to rotate a few players due to the sheer volume of games Real Madrid have had to contend with of late. However, this does not undervalue the importance of the competition for him.
As the missing trophy from 2024, it's one Los Blancos want to put right this season, having won the cup just once in the last ten years.
Kylian Mbappe didn't train on Tuesday but will still travel and be available to Ancelotti. The head coach also said in his press conference that Fede Valverde could feature, despite playing through injections against Manchester City last week and missing his first game of the season against Girona on Sunday.
Jude Bellingham is also able to play in San Sebastian on Wednesday, with his La Liga suspension not carrying over to cup games.
Real Sociedad have been strong in cup competitions this season. As well as reaching the Copa del Rey semi-final, a competition they won in the 2019/20 season, they have also qualified for the round of 16 in the Europa League, where they will face Manchester United.
Here is how Real Madrid could lineup on Wednesday against Real Sociedad.
Real Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Sociedad (4-3-3)
GK: Andriy Lunin - Has played every minute of Real Madrid's cup run so far. Will continue to be trusted by Ancelotti in the position.
RB: Lucas Vazquez - A lack of options means Vazquez could start despite recently returning from injury, unless Ancelotti risks Valverde or trusts youth.
CB: Antonio Rudiger - Was rested against Girona, should return to the starting XI.
CB: Raúl Asencio - Ancelotti described the youngster as a 'beautiful surprise' in his press conference on Tuesday. Been very consistent in the backline.
LB: Fran Garcia - Mendy has played the last two matches at left-back. Based on how the manager has rotated them this season, Fran Garcia will come in at left-back.
CM: Dani Ceballos - Thanks to the plethora of midfield talent at Madrid, Ancelotti is able to rotate his stars in these fixtures without too much effect on the team. Ceballos will replace Tchouameni in the deep-lying role.
CM: Eduardo Camavinga - Despite Modric's great display on Sunday, at his age, two starts in a week is a big ask. Camavinga hasn't started either of the last two games and should come in.
CM: Jude Bellingham - With him suspended for last weekend's clash as well as the away trip to Real Betis on Saturday, it makes sense for Bellingham to be used in this match.
RW: Brahim Diaz - Arda Guler has featured most in this position in the Copa del Rey, but the Turkish man hasn't played a minute in any of the last 5 games and seems to be out of favour.
ST: Endrick - As Los Blancos' top scorer in the competition, Endrick could get a chance from the start, especially with Mbappe missing training on Tuesday.
LW: Vinicius Jr. - The Brazilian picked up his first La Liga goal since November on Sunday and will look to continue his improved form against Real Sociedad this week
