Javier Tebas Continues War Of Words After Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Comments
La Liga president Javier Tebas and Real Madrid are still in a heated battle, with neither side being able to hold their tongue in response to comments from each side.
Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti was asked about Tebas in his Copa del Rey press conference, with the Italian saying, "he talks too much about Real Madrid" and "disrespected millions of fans."
MORE: Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti's Press Conference Ahead Of Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid In The Copa Del Rey
Tebas responded with a lengthy post via his X account within a few hours:
Carlo, everyone knows that institutions are reflected in what their leaders do and say. And in football, even more so. So, when I said that "Real Madrid has become a whiny club", I was obviously referring to the fact that it is its leaders who are constructing this victimist and conspiratorial narrative: "an adulterated competition," "the bias of all referees is anti-Madrid", "they are all against Real Madrid- Javier Tebas
Strange, isn't it? Because that speech, besides being disrespectful to the competition, is also disrespectful to the clubs that beat you on the field, either because they were better or simply because they were luckier. That is disrespectful to millions of fans.
Tebas, a Real Madrid fan since childhood, fired further shots at the current president and board of directors above Ancelotti at Real Madrid.
I have been a Madrid fan since I was a child, and this whole narrative that the management is promoting goes against the values that we have always known.- Javier Tebas
Tebas finished with a slight dig at Carlo Ancelotti:
Carlo, it's a shame that they're using you for this, given the experience you have.- Javier Tebas
The back-and-forth of comments has always existed, but it has intensified since Real Madrid made comments regarding officiating in La Liga.
The words became even more heated after Los Blancos sent a letter to La Liga regarding the integrity of officiating against Real Madrid.
From what we have seen previously, there will be further responses from both parties, and neither side is looking to back down.
