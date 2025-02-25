Real Madrid Legend Karim Benzema Snubs Cristiano Ronaldo And Lionel Messi When Naming His GOAT
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are often considered the two best players in the history of the sport. The two superstars have entertained fans countless times over the course of the last decade.
Ronaldo recently claimed that he is the most complete player ever. While he acknowledged other big names like Messi, Diego Maradona, and Pele, Ronaldo reckons he is the most complete all round.
Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema has now chimed in on the matter. He snubbed both Ronaldo and Messi when naming his pick in the debate.
When asked to name who he thinks is the best player ever, Benzema picked Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario. He told TNT Sports:
I think everyone can say what they want. If he thinks he is the best in history, then he is. It depends, for me, for example, the best is Ronaldo from Brazil. I don't like to make comparisons between players, each one has their own story, he [Cristiano] has his own and it's a very good one.
Cristiano Ronaldo previously said in an interview with El Chiringuito:
I believe I am the most complete player who has ever existed. It's me. I do everything in football. I play well in terms of heading the ball, I'm good at free-kicks, I'm good with my left foot, I'm quick, I'm strong, I jump. I am the best player ever, I believe that.
Ronaldo's status as one of the best players in the history of football can't be disputed by any means.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Karim Benzema Praises Key Figure After A Difficult First Season At Real Madrid
Real Madrid 2-0 Girona: Full Match Highlights Of Los Blancos' Win Over Girona In La Liga
Transcript: Carlo Ancelotti’s Post-Match Press Conference After Real Madrid’s La Liga Win
Luka Modric Describes His Feelings After Scoring World-Class Goal Against Girona