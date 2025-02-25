French Fashion Brand To Become Real Madrid's New Partner
Luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton is rumored to be replacing Zegna as Real Madrid's fashion partner starting next season.
As the pinnacle of both the soccer and fashion worlds, this mega-deal is set to be a historic partnership that will enhance Real Madrid's already profound brand portfolio.
This is not Louis Vuitton's first foray into the soccer world, with Jude Bellingham being announced as an official 'Friend of the House' last year. They also produced the iconic World Cup 2022 photo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Under new menswear creative Pharrell Williams, there has been a clear soccer theme direction. The release of the 'Footprint' Astros in December 2024 and luxury jerseys debuted at last year's Paris Fashion Show.
The French brand will provide high-end travel wear for Real Madrid's men's and women's teams and the basketball squad. It could be described as the perfect link-up between two titans of their respective fields.
Louis Vuitton will replace Zegna, the Italian luxury brand as Real Madrid's official fashion sponsor, who signed a deal with Los Blancos in 2022.
