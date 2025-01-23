Cristiano Ronaldo's Birthday Message To IShowSpeed Goes Viral
Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a special birthday message to social media influencer and his superfan IShowSpeed.
Speed has always shown his fandom of Ronaldo and idolizes the Portuguese icon. He did the same during his birthday as well.
On his 20th birthday, Speed uploaded a photo with a Ronaldo-themed cake as well as photos with his Portugal jersey. Speed wrote on Instagram:
happy birthday to me i’m 20 now.- IShowSpeed
Cristiano Ronaldo has now left a comment under the post that has gone viral, amassing over 1.6 million likes. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote:
Happy Birthday, Speed! 🎉 Hope your day was great. Stay wild and fast!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Speed got his first chance to meet Cristiano Ronaldo back in June 2023. Rafael Leao helped Speed link up with Ronaldo following Portugal's game against Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Ronaldo, meanwhile, recently scored a brace for Al-Nassr as they beat Al-Khaleej 3-0 in a Saudi Pro League away clash. The 39-year-old has kept on churning out impressive numbers, scoring 19 goals and providing three assists in 22 appearances across competitions.
He has scored 13 goals in the Saudi Pro League and is currently the league's top scorer. He reached 919 career goals in that game and wrote on social media:
Good win today ⚽️⚽️ Let’s go, @alnassr!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr return to action on January 26, against Al-Fateh in a Saudi Pro League home clash.
