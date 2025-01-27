Cristiano Ronaldo Fumes At Camera At Full-Time After Incredible Goal Is Disallowed [Video]
Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net as Al-Nassr managed a 3-1 win against Al Fateh in their latest Saudi Pro League clash on January 26.
Marwane Saadane's own goal gave Al-Nassr the lead (41') and Mohamed Simakan scored the second (57'). Mourad Batna (72') made it 2-1 for Al Fateh before Ronaldo made it 3-1 (87').
The Real Madrid legend could have had another, though, as he found the back of the net with a spectacular strike. He smashed the ball home from a tight angle after performing a few stepovers. However, the effort was ruled offside, leaving Ronaldo fuming at full-time.
Watch the clip below on X here.
British broadcaster Piers Morgan was also present in the stadium and he uploaded a post about Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal. Morgan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
BREAKING: Ronaldo robbed of a brilliant ‘offside’ goal tonight - but at least he got a consolation hug from me. Great to see you again @Cristiano 👍👍#Riyadh @AlNassrFC_EN.- Piers Morgan
Cristiano Ronaldo, however, has been in free scoring form this season. The soon to be 40 year old continues to be a menace to deal with in front of the goal.
He has so far scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 23 appearances across competitions for Al-Nassr this season. 14 of his goals have come in the Saudi Pro League and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is the league's top scorer at the mat present.
Ronaldo and Al-Nassr are set to return to action on January 30 as they play Al-Raed in a Saudi Pro League away clash.
