Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Latest Record-Breaking Stat for Portugal National Team

Despite turning 40, Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy what most people expect from their bodies as they age. The legend of the game has broken another record, which shows age is just a number, or perhaps Ronaldo is just not normal.

Not only is the former Real Madrid legend still playing at his age, but he is still representing his country. It's not just any nation; Portugal is one of the best in the world, boasting a wealth of talent eager to break into the squad.

In the latest World Cup qualifier for his country, Ronaldo scored twice against Hungary. A late goal denied them the win, but his brace meant he has broken another record, adding to the long list he holds.

Cristiano Ronaldo Break World Cup Qualifying Goalscoring Record

IMAGO / ANP

The two goals in the 2-2 draw against Hungary meant Cristiano Ronaldo is now the leading goalscorer when it comes to World Cup qualifying games. His second goal of the game was his 41st when it comes to helping Portugal qualify for World Cup tournaments, leapfrogging former Guatemala player Carlos Ruiz.

The captain took to his social media to speak about the success, sharing an image of the accomplishment. Ronaldo was happy, but thanked his teammates for helping him break the record.

"It's no secret that representing the national team means a lot to me and therefore I'm very proud to have achieved this unique mark for Portugal." Cristiano Ronaldo

"Thanks to everyone who helped me get here. See you in November to close out the rush for the Worlds!" Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the draw against Hungary, Portugal is still in pole position to automatically qualify for the 2026 tournament, which is being held in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. Seleção das Quinas are top of the standings by five points, with two more games to play

One win will be enough from the final two games, but a draw would also likely see them progress to the playoffs. Their final match is against Armenia at home, which should bring them three points, but they will also be big favorites away to Ireland.

If they do qualify, the goal to win his first World Cup winners' medal starts, and undoubtedly his final chance to get the one major trophy that has eluded him to date. That and the Saudi Pro League, which is also a big personal goal this season.

