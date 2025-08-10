Cristiano Ronaldo Has Shock Response to Viktor Gyokeres Leaving Sporting for Arsenal

One of the big transfer stories of the summer was Premier League title chasers Arsenal finally signing a No. 9. After years avoiding an out-and-out striker, the Gunners splashed $74 million (€63.5 million) on Sporting's Viktor Gyokeres this summer.

The Swedish striker tore up the Portuguese league in his two seasons with the club. In 102 appearances, he scored 97 goals and added 22 assists. He helped Sporting win back-to-back league titles and was the top scorer in the Primeira Liga in both seasons.

IMAGO / News Images

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Sporting in the youth team, and for a couple of seasons before his big move to Manchester United. He is still a fan of the club and watches their games when he can. He recently gave his thoughts on Gyokeres leaving for the Premier League.

"The Team Will Have to Adapt" Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick in Al-Nassr's pre-season friendly win over Rio Ave. He was asked after the game by reporters about Viktor Gyokeres and what it means for his former club going into the 2025-26 season (per Goal)

I hope it's a competitive league. I always hope for the best and that Sporting can be champions again. Gyokeres? We only miss those who are there, that's what they say. I believe Sporting will be competitive. Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGO / Maciej Rogowski

Ronaldo continued, giving Gyokeres his flowers after two impressive seasons in the Primeira Liga, while mentioning the players who have come into the team this summer.

Gyokeres was a special player, but the team will have to adapt. I believe Suárez, who arrived from Almeria, is an excellent forward. Harder is also a good player, young, and needs time. I saw the Super Cup; Sporting performed well against Benfica, but they didn't win because they couldn't—that's football. Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo starts the new season on August 19 against Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final, the same day Real Madrid get their La Liga campaign underway. Both Al-Nassr and Los Blancos will be hoping for much better seasons than the previous one.

The Latest Real Madrid News:

Manchester City Midfielder Rodri Contract Decision Has Real Madrid on Alert (Report)

Real Madrid Transfer News: Rodri, Ceballos, Rodrygo, Rudiger & More - August 9, 2025

Journalist Reveals What Real Madrid's 2025 Ballon d'Or Ceremony Stance Could Be

Real Madrid Reveal Who Will Wear the No. 9 Jersey Next Season