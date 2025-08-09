Journalist Reveals What Real Madrid's 2025 Ballon d'Or Ceremony Stance Could Be

French magazine France Football has announced the 30 names that made the 2025 Ballon d'Or shortlist, with three Real Madrid players making the cut: Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe, and 2024 runner-up Vincius Jr. are in contention, but will likely come up short to either PSG's Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Lamine Yamal.

New signing Dean Huijsen was also nominated for the Kopa Award, awarded to the best player 21 and under. However, the big question is what is Real Madrid's stance on attending the ceremony in November after boycotting in 2024. If they do attend, it's a move that a Spanish journalist believes would look bad on the club hierarchy.

Real Madrid Must Show It Was Not A Tantrum

IMAGO / News Images

According to COPE journalist Siro López, Real Madrid's decision on whether or not to attend the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony could be an important one. It was a last-minute call to stay in Spain, with some reporting that the team was ready to board the plane to head to Paris. Following the decision, the hierarchy may need to keep up their stance to avoid looking silly, according to López.

The only way to show it's not a tantrum is to maintain that stance. If you don't believe and decide not to attend the gala, it wouldn't make sense for you to give them a platform this year and be willing to show up there, doing little more than a wave to the Ballon d'Or organizers. Siro López

López continued saying the club needs to show they do not see the Ballon d'Or as the elite trophy as others do.

It's a way of telling the Ballon d'Or organizers that last year's performance was proof that Real Madrid doesn't believe in this type of trophy. Siro López

IMAGO / Sportimage

The fall-out in 2024 occurred when Manchester City midfielder Rodri was awarded the trophy by France Football, with Vincius Jr finishing second. The club believed the Brazilian was set to be announced as the winner after winning the La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles wth Los Blancos. However, after finding out he would not win, they declined the invitation to attend. It resulted in massive backlash from many in the soccer world.

