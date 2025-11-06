Injuries Pile Up for Real Madrid as Xabi Alonso Set to Be Without Top Performer

The defeat to Liverpool has come with a costly injury for Real Madrid. It has been reported today that midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni could be sidelined for around 3 weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Frenchman played the whole game in the November 4 Champions League game against Liverpool. However, Tchouaméni has been examined by the medical team after arriving back in Spain, determining some time on the sidelines with an injured hamstring.

"Following tests carried out today on our player Aurelien Tchouameni by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his left thigh. His recovery will be monitored." Club Statement

IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

It's a massive blow for head coach Xabi Alonso, as the midfielder has been one of the top performers since he became coach this past summer. The 25-year-old had a tough 2024-25 season, where some of the home fans were jeering him. However, under Alonso, his performances have been excellent.

What Games Could Aurélien Tchouaméni Miss?

Aurélien Tchouaméni will indefinitely miss this weekend's game against Rayo Vallecano, and then it's the international break. He, of course, will not join the French national team and will also likely miss the first La Liga game back after the break, against Elche on November 23.

The next game is against Olympiacos in the Champions League on November 26, followed by Girona on November 30. If he is out for three weeks, then Tchouaméni will likely miss the UCL game in Greece, but could push to be back in contention for Girona.

Tchouameni medical report. — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) November 6, 2025

He joins the growing injury list, with players such as Dani Carvajal and Franco Mastantuono being ruled out of the Liverpool game this past week. Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba have also been missing for the last several games, as Alonso now must decide who replaces Tchouaméni, who has started all but one game this season.

The likely candidates are Dani Ceballos and Eduardo Camavinga. The former offers more as a defensive asset, and against a tricky opponent in Rayo Vallecano, that may be Alonso's choice. However, he could start Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back and move Fede Valverde back into the midfield, with him playing deeper.

We will see which way Alonso goes and whether Carvajal and Mastantuono will recover in time for the game on November 9.

