Real Madrid Transfer News: Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Micky van de Ven, and More

As we enter November, talks of possible transfer moves in January start to emerge. One Real Madrid player could be available during the winter window, while reports suggest others will be sold in the summer to raise funds.

Below are the latest transfer news and rumors surrounding Real Madrid from football publications and websites around the world.

Real Madrid Transfer News and Rumors

Brazilian forward Rodrygo continues to be linked with a move away from the club. It appeared close this past summer, but a deal was not made. One of the several clubs linked with a move was Tottenham Hotspur, which is on alert again, with the 24-year-old unhappy with his gametime under Xabi Alonso. Spurs could have to compete with the likes of Srsenal and Liverpool to sign him, with Rodrygo possibly being available in January. - Give Me Sport

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is reportedly determined to sign Vinicius Jr. for the club. The player is out of contract in 2027, and with him still digging his heels in on signing a new deal, the Spanish club could make a move in the summer. The hope would be that they can secure the Brazilian at a reduced fee, with Saudi Pro League teams also interested in the 25-year-old wide man. - Defensa Central

Real Madrid are still searching for center-backs to bolster its defense. Despite the signing of Dean Huijsen this summer, the club feels they are still light, and president Florentino Perez has identified a Premier League star who could strengthen the back of our team. Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven is that man, and the 24-year-old is a dream target. Could their interest in Rodrygo help make a deal in 2026? - Fichajes

Crystal Palace center-back Marc Guehi has dealt a blow to Real Madrid, with Liverpool and Bayern Munich leading the way. The English international is in the final year of his contract and was close to joining the Reds this past summer. However, the deal fell through, which gave Los Blancos some hope. That looks too small, as Liverpool and Bayern look to be the favorites to sign Guehi. - AS

Arsenal have been fighting off interest from Real Madrid for center-back William Saliba and may have to do so again, with the Spanish giants also interested in midfielder Declan Rice. If they were to make a move, a deal would not be cheap, with Rice moving to Arsenal in 2024 for $130 million (€113 million). - Fichajes

