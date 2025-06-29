Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals World Cup Target Played Part in Al-Nassr Renewal

Cristiano Ronaldo recently penned a new deal with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr. The Portuguese superstar has been tied down to one of the most lucrative contracts in sports history.

Ronaldo's current deal was set to expire in June and had been linked with a move away from the Saudi Pro League club for some time. There were rumors that several Club World Cup sides were interested in the 40-year-old.

IMAGO / HMB-Media

Ronaldo has confirmed those claims. However, he preferred to rest as he wanted to stay fresh for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. That played a major role in Ronaldo deciding to renew his deal with Al-Nassr. Speaking to the club's media, Ronaldo said:

I had some offers to play [Club] World Cup, but I think it didn't make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long, because this is the season of the World Cup at the end. Cristinao Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has just won the UEFA Nations League with Portugal. He is now aiming to claim the only missing major title from his trophy cabinet, the FIFA World Cup. Hence, after a Nations League campaign and a long 2024-25 season, it might have been a smart decision for Ronaldo to keep himself rested.

As for his performances for Al-Nassr, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner continues to produce regular goal contributions. He boasts a record of 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances for the Saudi Pro League club so far.

