Former Friend Dismisses Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s Love Story

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are one of the most famous couples in the world. It has been claimed for a long-time that they met at a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016.

They are also co-parents to five children. One of Rodriguez's former friends, though, has dismissed the consensus notion regarding how Ronaldo and Rodriguez met. Instead, the friend claims they met at a nightclub, Opium Madrid.

He also claimed that it wasn't about Ronaldo for Rodriguez. It could have been any celebrity instead, according to the former friend. In a recent interview with Spanish TV show Fiesta, the friend claimed (h/t beIN Sports):

If it hadn’t been Cristiano, it would’ve been someone else. She liked footballers and knew how to move in those circles Friend of Georgina

The friend also claimed that Georgina Rodriguez was already accustomed to the life of high-end celebrities and luxury before meeting Cristiano Ronaldo. Hence, he dismisses the fairytale that is seen as a world renowned Soccer superstar meeting a common working lady.

Rodriguez or Ronaldo, however, haven't made any response to the latest shocking revelation.

Since meeting up with Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez has become a world renowned social media influencer. She currently boasts an astonishing 66.9 million followers on Instagram. Rodriguez also works as a brand ambassador for several lifestyle brands across the globe.

Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner currently lives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. With Ronaldo looking all set to renew his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, their immediate future abode is expected to remain the same.

