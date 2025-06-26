Eye Watering Details Of Cristiano Ronaldo’s New Al-Nassr Contract Emerge

Cristiano Ronaldo has pledged his future to Al-Nassr until 2027. After months of speculation, the Portuguese superstar has confirmed that he will remain at the Saudi Pro League club. Considering Ronaldo is now 40, he might be retiring after the expiration of the new deal.

Since his December 2022 move to the club, Ronaldo has helped the Saudi Pro League grow leaps and bounds, with several superstars across the globe following the five-time Ballon d'Or winner to the Middle East. Apart from his soccer career at the club, Ronaldo has also become the face of Saudi sport.

He's been offered an eye-popping contract as a result, and the details of the new deal are turning heads. The new deal is being termed as the most lucrative contract in the history of sport, not just soccer, with Ronaldo earning an approximate yearly salary of $245 million. He will also be paid a signing on bonus of $33.71 million, and another $52.28 million awaits the superstar if he triggers the second year of his deal.

On top of that, he is guaranteed $5.5 million for winning the Golden Boot, while The Knights of Najd winning the SPL will see Ronaldo bag a further $11 million. And should Al-Nassr qualify for the AFC Champions League and win it, there is a further $8.94 million bonus in store for the Portuguese superstar.

Apart from paying Cristiano Ronaldo a king's ransom, Al-Nassr are also taking royal care of the Portuguese forward off the pitch. He and his family are given the service of 16 people, including three drivers, four housekeepers, two chefs, three gardeners, and four security personnel. All that costs $1.93 million per year.

A further $5.5 million has also been allocated to take care of Ronaldo's private jet transportation. Apart from that, he has also been given 15% ownership of the club, which is worth around $45.4 million. There's a $110,000 bonus per goal and a $55,000 bonus per assist, both of which will have a 20% increment in the second year of the contract.

It's fair to say no athlete has ever received such a contract, and it will be interesting to see how 40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo performs for Al-Nassr this season. He has so far scored 93 goals and 19 assists in 105 appearances for Al-Nassr. Given his current deal, Ronaldo might end up earning a billion dollars from it, skyrocketing his net worth even further.

