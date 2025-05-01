Cristiano Ronaldo Opens Up After Al Nassr Are Eliminated In The AFC Champions League
Cristiano Ronaldo and Al Nassr suffered a 3-2 defeat against Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale in the AFC Champions League semi-final. It means the Portuguese forwards' wait for a trophy in Saudi Arabia goes on.
It was a devastating result for the former Real Madrid legend, who was close to making the final and one step closer to adding another trophy to his collection.
Ronaldo has taken to his social media to react to the result and send a message to the fans in a positive way.
Sometimes the dream has to wait. I’m proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. 🟡🔵- Cristiano Ronaldo
Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world. 🙏
The Saudi club was the favorite, and after equalizing after going 1-0 down, they may have predicted they would kick on. However, they fell to a 3-1 deficit with 14 minutes remaining, but an 87th-minute goal from Ayman Yahya made the final moments very interesting. Ronaldo had two free kicks saved after that from the Kawasaki goalkeeper.
The 40-year-old looked destined to send the game to extra time when he found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper. With the ball bouncing in the air, he tapped it around the goalkeeper but could not make contact to send it goalwards with his second touch. It was a tough chance, but I'm sure he would believe he should have taken one.
