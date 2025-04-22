Luis Figo Gets Honest On Cristiano Ronaldo Playing in the 2026 FIFA World Cup For Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo remains the leading name in Portugal's attack despite recently turning 40. The Al-Nassr superstar has not performed well in his last two major tournaments for the national team, at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and Euro 2024.
However, Ronaldo continues to churn out impressive numbers for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, scoring 32 goals and setting up four more in 36 appearances this season. International Soccer's all-time top scorer is also scoring consistently for his country.
Ronaldo aims to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup for Portugal and will be over 41 years old at the time of the tournament. Many fans and experts believe Ronaldo's presence slows Portugal's so-called golden generation.
Portugal legend Luis Figo, however, begs to differ. He lauded Ronaldo's professionalism and work ethic and thinks that the Real Madrid icon would score goals regardless of his age.
Speaking during an event in Madrid, Figo said:
He could be a starter. Decisive... we have to wait and see. But Cristiano is an example for the whole world in terms of availability, professionalism, talent. And he will always score goals, I think even at 40, even at 42, he will always score goals. Now, whether they are decisive goals, I don’t know, we have to wait and see. For us Portuguese, let’s hope they are always decisive.- Luis Figo
Cristiano Ronaldo burst onto the scene as a teenage sensation when Luis Figo was the face of Portuguese Soccer. Ronaldo used to have the number 17 jersey until Figo's retirement. He took over the number 7 and the captaincy shortly after Figo's retirement from the international scene.
