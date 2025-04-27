Georgina Rodriguez Posts Adorable Snap Of Daughter Bella Celebrating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal
40-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo continues to score for club and country. The Al-Nassr superstar found the back of the net as the Knights of Najd defeated Yokohama FM in the AFC Champions League quarter-final.
Ronaldo found the back of the net in the 38th minute and brought out his iconic celebration we saw against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. Ronaldo's family seemingly also enjoyed the strike.
The Portuguese Soccer superstar's partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a social media snap showing their daughter Bella enjoying her father's goal. Rodriguez posted on her Instagram story:
Yesterday, Dad scored a lot of goals and Bella was very excited.- Georgina Rodriguez
Bella recently turned three years old and both Cristiano Ronaldo sent special social media messages on his daughter's birthday. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wrote:
Happy birthday, my love! Our love is always with you. #AngelyBella. 🥰❤️- Cristiano Ronaldo
Meanwhile, Ronaldo posted after the win against Yokohama:
Semi-finals here we come!! 🔥- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 33 goals and set up four more in 37 appearances for Al-Nassr this season. Despite recently turning 40, he continues a 100% goal contribution ratio. Eight of Ronaldo's goals have come in the AFC Champions League in seven appearances. Al-Nassr's semi-final opponents are yet to be decided.
The last four game will take place on April 30 at home for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo is arguably the greatest player in the history of the UEFA Champions League. Now, the Portuguese international is looking to build his legacy in the AFC Champions League as well.
