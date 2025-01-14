Cristiano Ronaldo Ranking His Al-Nassr Goals: "Only Cristiano Can Score Goals Like These"
Cristiano Ronaldo recently blind ranked the goals he has scored for Al-Nassr in a video for DAZN.
Ronaldo joined the Saudi Pro League club back on December 31, 2022 as a free agent. He has since bagged 75 goals and 18 assists in 84 appearances for the Knights of Najd.
Ronaldo has scored 17 goals and provided three assists in 20 appearances this season and the Portugal captain showcased his astonishing self-confidence in the video.
At the start of the video, he said:
Only Cristiano can score goals like these.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo's comments came while judging his goal for Al-Nassr against Al-Raed during the 2024-25 Saudi Pro League season. He said about the header:
I like this type of goal. The anticipation, the jump. Looks like it's an easy goal but only Cristiano can do these type of goals.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo also lauded his vertical jump and ranked the strike his second best for Al-Nassr despite noting that he probably has scored better goals.
Ronaldo eventually ranked his lob from 40 yards against Al-Akhdoud as the best goal he has scored for Al-Nassr.
Cristiano Ronaldo has started his 2025 in a positive manner as Al-Nassr managed a 3-1 win against Al-Akhdoud. Sadio Mane scored a brace during the game and Ronaldo bagged a goal from the penalty spot.
The 39-year-old sent a social media message following his performance, writing:
Best way to start the year.- Cristiano Ronaldo
