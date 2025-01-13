Bruno Fernandes Gives Thoughts On Whether Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be In the Portugal Squad For The 2026 World Cup
The European countries have yet to begin qualifying for the 2025 World Cup. However, the question remains: Will former Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo be in the Portugal Squad if they qualify?
Ronaldo's Portuguese international teammates have been asked their opinions, with Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes the latest to be asked by TNT Sports Mexico.
"I not only believe it, but I am almost certain that he will be there. It would be beautiful for Cristiano Ronaldo to fulfill his dream of winning the World Cup with the National Team. Not just for him, but for us Portuguese."- Bruno Fernandes
Other Portuguese Players Believe Ronaldo Will Play At World Cup 2026
Fernandes was asked after his club side Manchester United beat Arsenal in the FA Cup Third Round, days after Marca asked Portuguese star Joao Felix the same question.
"Cristiano Ronaldo dreams of winning the World Cup, and we'll do everything to make it happen for him. I believe he will be there in 2026."- Joao Felix
Despite his age, Portugal's head coach, Roberto Martinez, still selects Ronaldo for the national team. In November, the Al-Nassr forward scored twice and captained the team in a 5-1 win over Poland.
Ronaldo is still playing at a high level, but with the next World Cup over a year away, it's difficult to say if he will be there. However, there is no doubting his drive to be part of the squad and help them qualify first.
The Latest Real Madrid News
Social Media Head Reveals Modest Amount Paid To Cristiano Ronaldo For Sponsored Posts In Decade-Old Deal
Real Madrid Transfer News: Kyle Walker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Archie Gray & More - January 13, 2025
Jude Bellingham's "Fears" Reportedly End Potential Romance With Aitana
Karim Benzema Speaks Out On Potential Real Madrid Return