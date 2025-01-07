Moldovan Club Makes Hilarious Offer To Sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Moldovan club Dacia Buiucani has made a hilarious offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo as a free agent.
The Real Madrid icon is currently in the final months of his Al-Nassr contract and is yet to announce anything concrete regarding his future.
There is speculation floating around regarding where Ronaldo could end up and Dacia Buiucani have now made an offer for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner through a sarcastic social media post.
hey wrote on Instagram:
Cristiano Ronaldo still hasn't extended his contract with Al Nassr and becomes free for offers already this winter! We, at the Dacia Buiucani Academy, believe that the best solution for the continuation of his playing career is our club, for several reasons.- Dacia Buiucani
They added:
First of all, he won't have to get used to other colors, we still play in yellow and blue; after which we promise him a place in the club's administration as an international brand ambassador of the academy or a coach for children's groups (you have to start your career somewhere until you end up coaching M.U. or Real Madrid)!- Dacia Buiucani
The post concluded:
Cristiano, we are waiting for you (how can you say that our equipment catches you wonderfully)!- Dacia Buiucani
Cristiano Ronaldo has been at Al-Nassr since December 31, 2022. The Portugal captain has so far scored 74 goals and 18 assists in 83 appearances for the club.
Apart from his on-field performances, Ronaldo has had a massive impact on the Saudi Pro League, helping them to attract world class footballers.
It's worth keeping an eye on what the five-time Ballon d'Or winner decides regarding his future.
