Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Appointment of New Al-Nassr Head Coach

Cristiano Ronaldo is preparing for his third season in the Saudi Pro League after recently signing a two-year extension with Al-Nassr. There were rumours that he would leave for a Club World Cup team before the tournament, but he chose to sign another huge deal with the club.

The hope is that he can finally win the league with the Knight of Najd, and he will have a new head coach to help him achieve that goal. Al-Nassr announced that Jorge Jesus would take charge of the club for the 2025-26 season. The Portuguese manager was coaching rivals Al-Hilal before leaving at the end of the previous season.

The 40-year-old has reacted to the announcement on his social media page with just four words, posted alongside the Al-Nassr announcement.

Bem-vindo (Welcome), Mister Jorge Jesus Cristiano Ronaldo

Instagram: @Cristiano

The former Real Madrid player was reportedly a significant influence in the appointment, with Jesus stating that he would not be at the club if it weren't for Ronaldo. He won the Saudi Pro League during the 2023-24 season and went on to win the Saudi Super Cup in 2024, beating Al-Nassr 4-1 in the final, which included a notable victory over Ronaldo.

The two Portuguese men will hope to combine to win trophies together, with some big signings hopefully announced to help the squad.

