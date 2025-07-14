Real Madrid Midfielder Drops Hint About His Future As Transfer Rumors Swirl

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos could leave the club this summer, and he has hinted that he would be happy to sign for Real Betis. Ceballos has never quite carved out a long-term spot in the Real Madrid team, and spent time on loan at Arsenal from 2019-2021.

With Xabi Alonso arriving and the midfield expected to be rejuvenated as the transfer window progresses, there is reason to believe that the 28-year-old is on his way out.

IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

Ceballos went home to Seville for a holiday after the Club World Cup, and he has not been able to avoid the press. In quotes reported by El Chiringuito, Ceballos was asked about his future and the potential of returning to his boyhood club, Real Betis.

Betis is my home and it always will be. I hope the door stays open forever. We will talk about the future after this week. There have not been any meetings yet. Dani Ceballos

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Ceballos was only used for 70 minutes by Alonso during the Club World Cup, which naturally raised questions about his place in the team.

Reports from Italy have suggested that Juventus may try to make an opportunistic move for Ceballos, and selling him would free up some space for Real Madrid to make other signings.

