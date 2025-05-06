Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Son’s First International Call-Up With Four Words
Cristiano Ronaldo's son, Cristiano Jr, has received his first international call-up, making the Portugal under-15 side. Cristiano Jr has played for academies of famous clubs like Real Madrid, Juventus, Al-Nassr, and more.
He is now set to follow in his father's footsteps and represent Portugal at the international level for their under-15 side. The Al-Nassr and Portugal captain reacted to the news with four words on his Instagram story.
His message is translated to:
Proud of you, son!- Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal's official Instagram account also reacted to the post with a photo of Cristiano Ronaldo with his son.
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest goalscorer in the history of international Soccer, scoring 136 times in 219 appearances for the Selecaos. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has set the standard sky-high, and it would be unfair to put any burden of expectation on his son for that reason.
Ronaldo has previously said that his son is physically bigger than he was at the same age. Speaking to Saudi Pro League: Kickoff, he said in December:
He’s a good kid. The other ones are more tougher, the small ones at home. This one is no problem. When I was his age, he is a little bit bigger and stronger. I was smaller. I think he will be bigger than me.- Cristiano Ronaldo
However, he also admitted that it's important to have the hunger to thrive. Despite being one of the greatest players of all time, Ronaldo remains as hungry as ever.
The Latest Real Madrid News:
Former Rival Says Kylian Mbappe Is Selfish Like Cristiano Ronaldo And Is Struggling Alongside Vinicius Jr
Former Real Madrid Player Has Strong Opinion On Trent Alexander-Arnold And Dani Carvajal
Former Player Describes Carlo Ancelotti's Unwritten Rule That Jude Bellingham Did Not Follow
ESPN Reporter Reveals Why Real Madrid Shouldn’t Replace Rodrygo Even If He Leaves