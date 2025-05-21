Cristiano Ronaldo Receives News That Could See Him Play for Ten More Years
Cristiano Ronaldo turned 40 in February, but still plays soccer at a high level. Not many players are capable of putting in the performances the Portuguese captain can at his age, but he continues to astonish the sporting world.
Despite questions regarding his future, Ronaldo is unsure when his time for retirement will come, but does feel he still has more to give. However, a recent test on his body and physical level could mean he plays for another ten years.
Ronaldo underwent a test with the health technology company Whoop. They tested the former Real Madrid star's physiological data, such as heart rate and heart rate variability, and other data.
The tests gave his physiological age, which was an astonishing 28.9 years, 11 years younger than his actual age, something that staggered even himself. After learning the news, Ronaldo replied, "This means I'll play football for another ten years".
It was a more tongue-in-cheek comment, but it likely means he has at least a few more years in him, which has shown on the field this past season. The Al-Nassr forward has scored 33 times in 39 games, taking him to 934 career goals, with one more game to go this season.
Ronaldo's contract ends on June 30, and his future is unclear. However, his goal is to try to reach 1,000 career goals, and he would be the first player to achieve the milestone. The only question for CR7 is where he will continue his career.
