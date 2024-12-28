Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Post Retirement Career Plan As He Dismisses Become A Manager
Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed the chances of him becoming a manager after retiring from football.
The Real Madrid legend, currently 39, is still going strong for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team.
Ronaldo continues to be a threat in the attacking front and has been chiming in with goals in a consistent manner.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is in the twilight of his legendary career. Speaking of his post-retirement ambitions, Cristiano Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony:
Becoming an head coach or manager? No… but maybe I could become a club owner.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo further added that he wants to be the owner of a big club in the future. He said (via centreevils on X):
If I will be the owner of the club I will make the things clear and change what I think is bad there. I'm still very young, I have so many plans and dreams ahead but mark my words, I will be owner of a big club.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from his massively successful professional career, has also dipped toes in the business world. From hotel chains to his personal underwear brand, the Portuguese is a jack of many trades.
Footballers like David Beckham have successfully owned clubs, with Inter Miami current successes with Lionel Messi a prime example. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he wants to follow the same path. It's definitely worth keeping an eye on the Real Madrid icon's post-retirement career.
