Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Post Retirement Career Plan As He Dismisses Become A Manager

Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he won't be a manager in the future as he reveals post retirement career path.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed the chances of him becoming a manager after retiring from football.

The Real Madrid legend, currently 39, is still going strong for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr and the Portugal national team.

Ronaldo continues to be a threat in the attacking front and has been chiming in with goals in a consistent manner.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, however, is in the twilight of his legendary career. Speaking of his post-retirement ambitions, Cristiano Ronaldo said at the Globe Soccer Awards ceremony:

Becoming an head coach or manager? No… but maybe I could become a club owner.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo further added that he wants to be the owner of a big club in the future. He said (via centreevils on X):

If I will be the owner of the club I will make the things clear and change what I think is bad there. I'm still very young, I have so many plans and dreams ahead but mark my words, I will be owner of a big club.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo, apart from his massively successful professional career, has also dipped toes in the business world. From hotel chains to his personal underwear brand, the Portuguese is a jack of many trades.

Footballers like David Beckham have successfully owned clubs, with Inter Miami current successes with Lionel Messi a prime example. Cristiano Ronaldo has made it clear that he wants to follow the same path. It's definitely worth keeping an eye on the Real Madrid icon's post-retirement career.

