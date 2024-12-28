Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Carlo Ancelotti’s Best Attribute
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed the trait that makes Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti special.
Ancelotti is one of the most successful managers of the modern era and has managed top teams across Europe over the course of his career.
In a remarkable managerial stint, Ancelotti has taken charge of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, AC Milan, PSG, and more.
Ronaldo also played under Ancelotti during the Italian's first stint as the Los Blancos boss. The Portuguese superstar has claimed that Ancelotti's man management skill is what sets him apart and makes him special. At the Globe Soccer Award ceremony Ronaldo said:
Man management is very important and Carlo Ancelotti is one of the best at it. It’s not a coincidence that he’s extremely successful.- Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo played 101 games under Carlo Ancelotti during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons. He scored a stellar 112 goals and provided 47 assists during the two seasons. Ronaldo won the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey trophies in 2013-14.
Ancelotti took charge of Real Madrid for the second time in 2021 and has since won two UCL titles with the club. He also led the team to the La Liga title in 2021-22 and 2023-24.
Ancelotti, in fact, is the most successful manager in Los Blancos illustrious history. He has so far won 15 trophies with the club, including two this season.
The Italian has a contract until 2026 and in the current rate he could potentially lift more silverware with the La Liga giants.
