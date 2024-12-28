Cristiano Ronaldo Reveals Carlo Ancelotti’s Best Attribute

🚨 Carlo Ancelotti just won his 𝐅𝐈𝐅𝐓𝐇 𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒 𝐋𝐄𝐀𝐆𝐔𝐄, no one ever did it.



Ancelotti becomes tonight officially the most successful individual in Champions League history.



Legend of the game. 🏆🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/8CkmjkyxWz