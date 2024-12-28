Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr Wants To Be Paid Like A Galactico... And Has Leverage
Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr is coming off another individual award win yesterday, scooping the Globe Soccer Best Men's Player of the Year in Dubai.
The 2024 calendar year, which brought club trophies and individual awards, has further bolstered the Brazilians' claims for a new, improved contract from the Spanish champions. AS Diario has reported that Vinicius Jr wants the salary of a Galactico, something the club will discuss in the summer.
Vinicius Jr. Has Leverage With A Saudi League Deal On The Table
It has been said that the club will discuss a new contract with Vinicius Jr after the 2024-25 season concludes, with his current one running until 2027.
He currently makes approximately $20 million annually and would want to double that to be in the same ballpark as past Galactico players such as Cristiano Ronaldo.
Vinicius Jr has reportedly rejected a big payday to move to the Saudi Pro League in favor of staying with Real Madrid and finalizing a new contract. However, the offer remains on the table, with Saudi clubs prepared to get close to his $1,042 billion buyout clause.
The Brazilian can concentrate on the remainder of the season, with the news that the Los Blancos hierarchy will hold contract discussions after the season has concluded. I'm sure both sides are confident that a deal can be struck.
